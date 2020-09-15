VALEO/S (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

VALEO/S (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,200 shares, an increase of 92.6% from the August 15th total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

VLEEY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded VALEO/S to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of VALEO/S in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of VALEO/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VALEO/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of VALEO/S from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VLEEY opened at $17.84 on Tuesday. VALEO/S has a 1 year low of $5.50 and a 1 year high of $20.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.99.

Valeo SA designs, produces, and sells components, integrated systems, and modules for the automotive sector worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems. It offers parking and driving assistance products, such as ultrasonic sensors, radars, and cameras to detect obstacles around vehicles; intuitive control products; and a range of connectivity solutions from short-range to long-range connectivity, as well as develops systems that enable the integration of applications, such as car sharing services and remote parking systems.

