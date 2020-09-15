Urban One Inc (NASDAQ:UONEK) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Urban One Inc (NASDAQ:UONEK) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 206,400 shares, a decrease of 31.4% from the August 15th total of 301,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ UONEK opened at $0.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.32. The company has a market cap of $39.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 0.93. Urban One has a 1 year low of $0.56 and a 1 year high of $6.84.

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Urban One had a negative net margin of 6.27% and a negative return on equity of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $76.01 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Urban One from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Urban One stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Urban One Inc (NASDAQ:UONEK) by 53.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,640 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.24% of Urban One worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Urban One

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Reach Media, Digital, and Cable Television. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

