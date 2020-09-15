Uranium Participation Corp (OTCMKTS:URPTF) Short Interest Update

Uranium Participation Corp (OTCMKTS:URPTF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 208,900 shares, an increase of 47.4% from the August 15th total of 141,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on URPTF. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Uranium Participation in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Uranium Participation from $6.25 to $6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Uranium Participation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th.

Uranium Participation stock opened at $3.30 on Tuesday. Uranium Participation has a 52 week low of $2.17 and a 52 week high of $4.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.35.

Uranium Participation Corporation operates as an investment holding company. The company invests its assets substantially in uranium oxide in concentrates (U3O8). U3O8 is primarily used as a fuel for nuclear power plants. Denison Mines, Inc operates as the manager of the company. Uranium Participation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

