United States Cellular Corp (NYSE:USM) Receives $44.40 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of United States Cellular Corp (NYSE:USM) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.40.

USM has been the topic of a number of research reports. restated a “sell” rating on shares of United States Cellular in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of United States Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of United States Cellular from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of United States Cellular from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on United States Cellular from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st.

Shares of NYSE USM opened at $33.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.51. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. United States Cellular has a 12-month low of $23.91 and a 12-month high of $39.40.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.55. United States Cellular had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 4.24%. The company had revenue of $973.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $911.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that United States Cellular will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Jay Ellison sold 29,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total value of $1,066,669.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,303.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in United States Cellular by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,048 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in United States Cellular during the 1st quarter worth approximately $641,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in United States Cellular by 152.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,426 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 96,762 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 4,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 270.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 44,409 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 32,409 shares in the last quarter. 16.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers postpaid and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage option services; and smartphone messaging, data, and Internet services, which allow the customer to access the Web and social network sites, e-mail, text, picture, and video messaging, as well as to utilize GPS navigation, and browse and download various applications.

