U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of U.S. Global Investors from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

GROW stock opened at $2.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.41 and a 200-day moving average of $2.15. U.S. Global Investors has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $3.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.99 million, a P/E ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 2.32.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Global Investors during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,045,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Global Investors during the second quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in U.S. Global Investors by 32.0% during the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 185,611 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 45,021 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Global Investors during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Global Investors during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 26.52% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Global Investors

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge funds. The firm also manages exchange traded funds.

