U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 622 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 94,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. CLS Investments LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 170.8% during the 2nd quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 39,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 24,755 shares in the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 6,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 41,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 15,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 140.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 948,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,464,000 after acquiring an additional 554,844 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on USB. ValuEngine upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.68.

Shares of USB stock opened at $37.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.84. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $28.36 and a 1 year high of $61.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.10.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 19.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

