U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Receives $45.88 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.18.

USB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 30,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 94,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. CLS Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 170.8% in the 2nd quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 39,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 24,755 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 6,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 41,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 15,728 shares during the period. 73.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $37.87 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $57.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.10. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $28.36 and a fifty-two week high of $61.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

