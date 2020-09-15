Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) Stake Lowered by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its stake in shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,042,487 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 71,347 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.13% of Twitter worth $30,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TWTR. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Twitter by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 25,492,922 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $626,106,000 after acquiring an additional 543,601 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its position in Twitter by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 16,142,958 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $396,471,000 after purchasing an additional 888,626 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Twitter by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,630,694 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $113,873,000 after purchasing an additional 151,968 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Twitter by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,933,223 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $117,171,000 after acquiring an additional 250,444 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Twitter by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,093,822 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $92,165,000 after acquiring an additional 231,300 shares during the period. 71.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TWTR opened at $39.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $30.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.61 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 10.10, a quick ratio of 10.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Twitter Inc has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $44.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.68.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The social networking company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.24). Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.17% and a negative net margin of 32.54%. The business had revenue of $683.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. Twitter’s revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Twitter Inc will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Twitter news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 17,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total value of $698,625.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total value of $67,462.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,520 shares of company stock valued at $2,858,863 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TWTR. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Twitter from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Twitter from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Twitter from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Vertical Group upgraded shares of Twitter to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.41.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

