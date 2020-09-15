Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc (NYSE:TRWH) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc (NYSE:TRWH) will announce ($0.04) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Twin River Worldwide’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the lowest is ($0.14). Twin River Worldwide reported earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 114.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Twin River Worldwide will report full year earnings of ($1.00) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.17) to ($0.83). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Twin River Worldwide.

Twin River Worldwide (NYSE:TRWH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.26. Twin River Worldwide had a negative net margin of 3.04% and a negative return on equity of 0.85%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TRWH. ValuEngine raised shares of Twin River Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Twin River Worldwide from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Twin River Worldwide from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twin River Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Twin River Worldwide from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Twin River Worldwide has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Twin River Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Twin River Worldwide by 394.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Twin River Worldwide by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Twin River Worldwide by 1,660.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Twin River Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. 87.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TRWH opened at $23.98 on Thursday. Twin River Worldwide has a 12-month low of $7.22 and a 12-month high of $30.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.57. The company has a current ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46. The firm has a market cap of $730.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.02 and a beta of 2.06.

