TUI AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of TUI AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TUI AG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Commerzbank upgraded TUI AG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th.

Shares of TUI AG/ADR stock opened at $2.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.32. TUI AG/ADR has a 52 week low of $1.48 and a 52 week high of $6.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11.

TUI AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $79.05 million during the quarter. TUI AG/ADR had a negative return on equity of 35.63% and a negative net margin of 11.05%. On average, equities analysts expect that TUI AG/ADR will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, and TUI Magic Life brands, as well as involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. The company also operates cruise liners; and provides incoming agency services.

