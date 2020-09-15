Tuanche (TC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Tuanche (NYSE:TC) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, September 18th. Tuanche has set its Q2 2020

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.

Tuanche (NYSE:TC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 2nd. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.37 million during the quarter.

Tuanche stock opened at $0.94 on Tuesday. Tuanche has a 52 week low of $0.92 and a 52 week high of $3.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.47.

TuanChe Limited operates as an omni-channel automotive marketplace in China. It organizes auto shows and group events that attract various consumers, as well as provides integrated marketing solutions to its industry customers, which include automakers, franchised dealerships, secondary dealers, and automotive service providers and enable interactions between participants on both sides of a potential transaction, creating a many-to-many environment.

