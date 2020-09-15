TSINGTAO BREWER/S (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) Short Interest Down 42.9% in August

TSINGTAO BREWER/S (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 42.9% from the August 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TSGTY opened at $41.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.39 and a beta of 0.78. TSINGTAO BREWER/S has a 52-week low of $19.28 and a 52-week high of $47.68.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TSINGTAO BREWER/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th.

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of beer products worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Shandong Region; South China Region; North China Region; East China Region; Southeast China Region; Hong Kong, Macau and Other Overseas Region; and Finance Company.

