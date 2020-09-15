Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 46.2% from the August 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Trend Micro stock opened at $60.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.27 and a 200 day moving average of $53.85. Trend Micro has a 12-month low of $34.21 and a 12-month high of $64.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83 and a beta of 0.42.

Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $387.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.39 million. Trend Micro had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 16.36%. As a group, analysts predict that Trend Micro will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Trend Micro from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trend Micro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th.

Trend Micro Incorporated develops and sells security solutions primarily in Japan. The company offers hybrid cloud security solutions, such as data center, cloud, and virtualization security products; network security solutions, including integrated advanced threat prevention and advanced threat detection solutions; user protection solutions comprising endpoint and gateway suites, endpoint security, email security, Web security, SaaS application security, and endpoint detection and response; and support services.

