Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its holdings in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 18.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 302,887 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 69,099 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $34,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TRV. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. HNP Capital LLC boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 90.4% during the 2nd quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 4,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 28,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 2,419 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Robecosam AG boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 465.3% during the 2nd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 43,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,016,000 after purchasing an additional 36,200 shares during the period. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $114.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Travelers Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $76.99 and a fifty-two week high of $149.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.79. The company has a market cap of $28.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.83.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Travelers Companies Inc will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.53.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

