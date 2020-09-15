Traders Buy High Volume of Churchill Capital Corp III Call Options (NASDAQ:CCXX)

Churchill Capital Corp III (NASDAQ:CCXX) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 5,676 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 681% compared to the typical daily volume of 727 call options.
Shares of NASDAQ:CCXX opened at $11.09 on Tuesday. Churchill Capital Corp III has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $12.93.
About Churchill Capital Corp III
Featured Article: Capital Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Capital Corp III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Capital Corp III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.