Traders Buy High Volume of Churchill Capital Corp III Call Options (NASDAQ:CCXX)

Churchill Capital Corp III (NASDAQ:CCXX) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 5,676 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 681% compared to the typical daily volume of 727 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCXX opened at $11.09 on Tuesday. Churchill Capital Corp III has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $12.93.

About Churchill Capital Corp III

Churchill Capital Corp III intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Butler Acquisition Corp. Churchill Capital Corp III was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

