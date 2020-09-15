TPT Global Tech Inc (OTCMKTS:TPTW) Short Interest Update

TPT Global Tech Inc (OTCMKTS:TPTW) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 139,000 shares, a drop of 27.8% from the August 15th total of 192,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,491,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:TPTW opened at $0.06 on Tuesday. TPT Global Tech has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.10.

Get TPT Global Tech alerts:

About TPT Global Tech

TPT Global Tech, Inc operates as a media content hub for domestic and international syndication technology/telecommunications companies worldwide. It also provides technology solutions for businesses. The company offers software as a service (SaaS), technology platform as a service (PAAS), cloud-based unified communication as a service (UCaaS), and carrier-grade performance and support services for businesses over its private IP MPLS fiber and wireless network.

Recommended Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for TPT Global Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPT Global Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.