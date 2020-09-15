Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set an underperform rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $142.00.

Shares of TM opened at $133.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.08. Toyota Motor has a twelve month low of $108.01 and a twelve month high of $145.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $130.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.69. The firm has a market cap of $188.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.61.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by $2.84. The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.52 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 7.41%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TM. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 0.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich increased its position in Toyota Motor by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 8,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its position in Toyota Motor by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Toyota Motor by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. increased its position in Toyota Motor by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. 1.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates through Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Alphard, Vellfire, Sienta, RX-HV, Auris, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Corolla HB, Crown, and Century names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Vitz, Aygo, Prius C, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, and Yaris iA names.

