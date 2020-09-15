Townsquare Capital LLC Trims Position in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW)

Townsquare Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,192 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 707 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LW. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 196.2% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 548 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 209.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 35.4% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 754 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. 96.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Robert A. Niblock purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.70 per share, with a total value of $149,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lamb Weston stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.43. 775 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,424,315. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $39.06 and a fifty-two week high of $96.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.75.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $846.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.33 million. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 183.08% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 36.80%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LW. TheStreet cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.40.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

