Townsquare Capital LLC Trims Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Townsquare Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,154 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EMR. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 70.7% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 150.0% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 493.8% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 72.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EMR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. TheStreet raised Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Emerson Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Emerson Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.44.

In other news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $42,779.49. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,741 shares in the company, valued at $1,851,972.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE EMR traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $69.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,826,040. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.51. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $37.75 and a 1-year high of $78.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.50.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 11.39%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 54.20%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

