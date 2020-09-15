Townsquare Capital LLC Takes Position in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NYSEARCA:NXTG)

Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NYSEARCA:NXTG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000. Townsquare Capital LLC owned about 0.10% of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NXTG. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Proequities Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000.

NYSEARCA:NXTG traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.47. 52,841 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,983. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.26 and its 200-day moving average is $53.44. First Trust Indxx NextG ETF has a 12-month low of $40.00 and a 12-month high of $61.37.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Indxx NextG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Indxx NextG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.