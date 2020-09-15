Townsquare Capital LLC Sells 817 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Townsquare Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 817 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 2,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. AFT Forsyth AND Company Inc. lifted its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. AFT Forsyth AND Company Inc. now owns 4,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 5,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

NASDAQ IBB traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $135.95. 11,681 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,499,840. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $133.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.04. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $92.15 and a 52 week high of $146.53.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

