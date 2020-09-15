Townsquare Capital LLC Sells 461 Shares of Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL)

Townsquare Capital LLC cut its stake in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BURL. Covenant Partners LLC grew its position in Burlington Stores by 4.7% during the second quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 53.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 0.8% during the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 15,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 6.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 6.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Burlington Stores from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Nomura boosted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.30.

Burlington Stores stock traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $208.43. 7 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 963,328. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.54. Burlington Stores Inc has a 12 month low of $105.67 and a 12 month high of $250.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $195.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.85. The company has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of -161.29 and a beta of 0.65.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Burlington Stores had a negative net margin of 1.34% and a negative return on equity of 7.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Burlington Stores Inc will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Burlington Stores news, EVP Joyce Manning Magrini sold 9,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.49, for a total transaction of $1,890,983.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,560.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Fred Hand sold 14,372 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.10, for a total transaction of $3,077,045.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,220,063.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,757 shares of company stock valued at $5,363,489. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

