Townsquare Capital LLC Sells 326 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Townsquare Capital LLC lowered its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 155.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,851,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,043,278,000 after buying an additional 10,854,416 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 834.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,514,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $646,330,000 after buying an additional 4,030,818 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,763,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $659,665,000 after buying an additional 1,711,080 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16,377.1% in the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,042,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $56,259,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of IWM traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $154.16. The company had a trading volume of 149,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,044,225. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $153.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.32. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $95.69 and a 52-week high of $170.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Story: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.