Townsquare Capital LLC Sells 265 Shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE)

Townsquare Capital LLC cut its stake in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,059 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in Allegion by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,979 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Allegion in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Allegion by 1,404.9% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 45,236 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,624,000 after purchasing an additional 42,230 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Allegion by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 47,330 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,838,000 after buying an additional 14,490 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion in the 2nd quarter worth about $615,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

ALLE stock traded up $1.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.14. 469 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 761,679. Allegion PLC has a 1 year low of $77.37 and a 1 year high of $139.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.01. The stock has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $589.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.87 million. Allegion had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 64.29%. Allegion’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Allegion PLC will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.18%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Allegion from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Allegion from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Allegion in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Allegion from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.38.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

