Townsquare Capital LLC Sells 232 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Townsquare Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Raymond James during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Raymond James by 25.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James during the second quarter worth $64,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James during the second quarter worth $66,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 33.7% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Raymond James from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Raymond James in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Raymond James from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Raymond James from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

RJF traded down $1.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.64. 443 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,075,194. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.24 and its 200 day moving average is $70.05. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $54.21 and a 12 month high of $102.45.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

