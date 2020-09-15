Townsquare Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 10.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 45.3% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 369 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on PerkinElmer from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on PerkinElmer from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised PerkinElmer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised PerkinElmer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.75.

Shares of NYSE PKI traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $118.53. The stock had a trading volume of 345 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,200. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.91. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.91 and a fifty-two week high of $123.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.02. The firm has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.36.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $811.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.32 million. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 9.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.83%.

In related news, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 23,387 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total value of $2,755,924.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,215,893.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew Okun sold 6,699 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $803,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,041,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

