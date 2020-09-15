Townsquare Capital LLC Has $547,000 Holdings in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL)

Townsquare Capital LLC cut its holdings in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 47,058 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 4,145 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAL. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 58.0% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 64,130 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 23,535 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 203.6% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 193,044 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 129,462 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 80.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,735 shares of the airline’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 7.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 668,157 shares of the airline’s stock worth $8,145,000 after purchasing an additional 49,189 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,073,846 shares of the airline’s stock worth $37,470,000 after purchasing an additional 66,718 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

AAL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Raymond James raised shares of American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. American Airlines Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.13.

AAL traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.49. 269,309 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,239,961. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.85. American Airlines Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $31.67. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.75.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The airline reported ($7.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($7.03) by ($0.79). The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 124.31% and a negative net margin of 10.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 86.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc will post -18.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

