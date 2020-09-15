Townsquare Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Townsquare Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CERN. RTW Investments LP bought a new position in Cerner during the second quarter worth about $81,054,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cerner by 451.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,072,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,554,000 after acquiring an additional 878,160 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Cerner by 13,760.9% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 818,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,530,000 after acquiring an additional 812,166 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Cerner by 107.4% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,349,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,524,000 after acquiring an additional 698,933 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Cerner by 31.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,868,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,660,000 after acquiring an additional 682,655 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CERN shares. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Cerner from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Stephens started coverage on shares of Cerner in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cerner from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Cerner in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.48.

In related news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 6,948 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.38, for a total value of $495,948.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Gerald E. Bisbee, Jr. sold 7,456 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total transaction of $520,876.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CERN stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $72.04. 2,032 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,214,418. The company has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a PE ratio of 43.34, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.81. Cerner Co. has a 12-month low of $53.08 and a 12-month high of $80.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. Cerner’s payout ratio is 29.88%.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

