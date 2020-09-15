Townsquare Capital LLC Buys 300 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,046 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 350,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,243,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at $121,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 79.3% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 93.2% during the first quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 2,076,170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $403,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,653 shares during the last quarter. 46.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BABA shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. National Securities started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $301.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $309.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Sunday, August 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.99.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded up $3.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $277.26. 36,899 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,448,615. The stock has a market cap of $741.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.54, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.98. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 1-year low of $161.68 and a 1-year high of $299.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The specialty retailer reported $14.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $13.28. The firm had revenue of $153.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.30 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $12.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

