Townsquare Capital LLC Acquires 662 Shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 46.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Linde by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,610,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,354,610,000 after buying an additional 40,175 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Linde by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,112,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,755,173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585,367 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Linde by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,478,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,010,582,000 after purchasing an additional 306,453 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Linde by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,260,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,602,113,000 after purchasing an additional 750,451 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Linde by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,719,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,509,457,000 after purchasing an additional 949,256 shares during the period. 73.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LIN shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. HSBC downgraded Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Baader Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.11.

Shares of LIN stock traded up $2.68 on Tuesday, hitting $253.93. 4,025 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,253,441. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.80. Linde PLC has a one year low of $146.71 and a one year high of $260.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.72.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.25. Linde had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde PLC will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.963 dividend. This represents a $3.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.45%.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

