Tomtom NV Unsponsored (OTCMKTS:TMOAY) Short Interest Update

Tomtom NV Unsponsored (OTCMKTS:TMOAY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the August 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Tomtom stock opened at $4.02 on Tuesday. Tomtom has a 52 week low of $3.19 and a 52 week high of $6.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.10.

About Tomtom

TomTom N.V. develops and sells navigation and location-based products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Enterprise, and Consumer. The company offers standard definition, advanced driver assistance system (ADAS), and high definition maps; map application programming interfaces and software development kits; navigation software; and traffic online services to automotive customers, including original equipment manufacturers and tier 1 head unit vendors, as well as application developers, Internet of Things experts, fleet and logistic management providers, governments, and cloud service providers.

