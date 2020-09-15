Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co. (OTCMKTS:TOKCF) Short Interest Update

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co. (OTCMKTS:TOKCF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 150,300 shares, a growth of 119.7% from the August 15th total of 68,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

TOKCF stock opened at $50.10 on Tuesday. Tokyo Ohka Kogyo has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $50.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.10.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Tokyo Ohka Kogyo in a report on Friday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells chemical products and process equipment in Japan and internationally. It offers optimal photoresists, photolithography relative chemicals, insulator and overcoat products, high-purity chemical agents, and printing materials; and coating, developing, vacuum UV hardening, automatic developer diluting and supplying, and UV curing machines and related equipment for the production of semiconductor devices, mobile devices, electronic components, micro electro mechanical systems (MEMS), image sensors, liquid crystal displays (LCD), organic electroluminescence, touch panels, flat panel displays, and package modules.

