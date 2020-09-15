Timkensteel Corp (NYSE:TMST) Receives $4.67 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Timkensteel Corp (NYSE:TMST) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.67.

TMST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Timkensteel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Cowen lifted their price target on Timkensteel from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Timkensteel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Timkensteel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th.

Get Timkensteel alerts:

NYSE TMST opened at $3.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $157.18 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Timkensteel has a twelve month low of $2.16 and a twelve month high of $8.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.69.

Timkensteel (NYSE:TMST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.49. Timkensteel had a negative return on equity of 10.31% and a negative net margin of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $154.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.70 million. Research analysts predict that Timkensteel will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Timkensteel by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,324,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,278,000 after buying an additional 75,245 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Timkensteel by 88.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 817,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after acquiring an additional 383,964 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Timkensteel by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 518,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 30,568 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Timkensteel by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 487,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 91,860 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Timkensteel during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,572,000. 62.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Timkensteel Company Profile

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. The company offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets; and precision steel components, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. It also manages raw material recycling programs.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Timkensteel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timkensteel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.