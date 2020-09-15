Thunder Bridge Acquisition II (OTCMKTS:THBRU) Shares Gap Down to $10.99

Thunder Bridge Acquisition II (OTCMKTS:THBRU) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.99, but opened at $10.60. Thunder Bridge Acquisition II shares last traded at $10.60, with a volume of 3,600 shares traded.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.58.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Thunder Bridge Acquisition II by 10.8% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 324,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 31,500 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Thunder Bridge Acquisition II by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 410,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,183,000 after purchasing an additional 159,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vivaldi Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thunder Bridge Acquisition II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000.

Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intend to identify businesses in the financial services industry, including asset and wealth management, lending and leasing, and businesses providing financial technological services to, or operating in, the financial services industry.

