The Unilever Group (OTCMKTS:UNLVF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of The Unilever Group (OTCMKTS:UNLVF) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of The Unilever Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a report on Friday, July 24th.

Shares of UNLVF stock opened at $61.61 on Friday. The Unilever Group has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $64.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.38.

The Unilever Group, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, and Vaseline brands.

