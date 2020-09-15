Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Receives $62.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.33.
Several research firms have issued reports on TRNO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRNO. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 460.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 51,104 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Terreno Realty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Terreno Realty by 84.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 12,398 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Terreno Realty by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,343,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,270,000 after purchasing an additional 50,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Terreno Realty by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares in the last quarter.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. This is a boost from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.26%.
About Terreno Realty
Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC
