Terrascend Corp (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Terrascend Corp (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 454,000 shares, an increase of 78.6% from the August 15th total of 254,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 309,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

TRSSF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Terrascend in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.50 price target for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Terrascend in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Terrascend from $4.75 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Terrascend in a report on Monday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Terrascend alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS TRSSF opened at $4.58 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.54. Terrascend has a fifty-two week low of $1.19 and a fifty-two week high of $5.10.

TerrAscend Corp., a biopharmaceutical and wellness company, engages in the cultivation, development, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. The company offers its cannabis products under the Knüba Naturals brand. It also provides education and support programs to physicians and patients through health care professionals.

Recommended Story: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Terrascend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terrascend and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.