Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN) Receives $6.80 Average PT from Analysts

Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.75.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tenneco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Tenneco from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th.

Shares of TEN stock opened at $8.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $512.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Tenneco has a 1-year low of $2.21 and a 1-year high of $16.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.61.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The auto parts company reported ($2.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.52) by $1.37. Tenneco had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tenneco will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Scott Usitalo acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.92 per share, for a total transaction of $39,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,099.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas C. Freyman acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.70 per share, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,932 shares in the company, valued at $523,076.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenneco during the 2nd quarter worth about $129,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Tenneco by 149.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,564 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,534 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tenneco in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Tenneco in the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Tenneco in the second quarter worth approximately $91,000. Institutional investors own 66.58% of the company’s stock.

About Tenneco

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company offers clean air products and systems, including catalytic converters and diesel oxidation catalysts, diesel particulate filters, burner systems, lean nitrogen oxide (NOx) traps, hydrocarbon vaporizers and injectors, selective catalytic reduction (SCR) systems, SCR-coated diesel particulate filters systems, urea dosing systems, four-way catalysts, alternative NOx reduction technologies, mufflers and resonators, fabricated exhaust manifolds, pipes, hydroformed assemblies, elastomeric hangers and isolators, and aftertreatment control units.

