Tenaga Nasional Bhd (OTCMKTS:TNABY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Tenaga Nasional Bhd (OTCMKTS:TNABY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the August 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.
TNABY stock opened at $10.91 on Tuesday. Tenaga Nasional Bhd has a twelve month low of $9.26 and a twelve month high of $13.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.46 and a 200 day moving average of $10.88.
About Tenaga Nasional Bhd
Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Tenaga Nasional Bhd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaga Nasional Bhd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.