Tenaga Nasional Bhd (OTCMKTS:TNABY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Tenaga Nasional Bhd (OTCMKTS:TNABY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the August 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

TNABY stock opened at $10.91 on Tuesday. Tenaga Nasional Bhd has a twelve month low of $9.26 and a twelve month high of $13.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.46 and a 200 day moving average of $10.88.

About Tenaga Nasional Bhd

Tenaga Nasional Berhad engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Malaysia and internationally. The company operates and maintains thermal generation facilities and hydroelectric power generating schemes, as well as supports six independent power producers; and manages and operates the National Grid that is connected to Thailand's transmission system in the north, as well as Singapore's transmission system at Senoko in the south.

