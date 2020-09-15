Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) PT Raised to $110.00 at KeyCorp

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.38% from the stock’s previous close.

TPX has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Monday. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $75.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Tempur Sealy International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.91.

Shares of NYSE:TPX opened at $92.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00. Tempur Sealy International has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $100.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.12.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $665.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.27 million. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 88.49% and a net margin of 6.36%. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $543,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $542,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,028,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,001,000 after purchasing an additional 256,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

