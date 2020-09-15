TELUS (TSE:T) Receiving Somewhat Critical Press Coverage, Report Shows

Media coverage about TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) has been trending somewhat negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. TELUS earned a media sentiment score of -1.33 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on T. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on TELUS from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of TELUS from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$26.94.

T opened at C$23.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.41. TELUS has a 12 month low of C$18.55 and a 12 month high of C$27.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$23.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$23.23.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.61 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that TELUS will post 1.3383038 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.

