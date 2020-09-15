Técnicas Reunidas (OTCMKTS:TNISF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Técnicas Reunidas (OTCMKTS:TNISF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a decrease of 48.2% from the August 15th total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
OTCMKTS TNISF opened at $17.10 on Tuesday. Técnicas Reunidas has a 52-week low of $15.80 and a 52-week high of $17.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.33.
Técnicas Reunidas Company Profile
