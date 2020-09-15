Técnicas Reunidas (OTCMKTS:TNISF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Técnicas Reunidas (OTCMKTS:TNISF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a decrease of 48.2% from the August 15th total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS TNISF opened at $17.10 on Tuesday. Técnicas Reunidas has a 52-week low of $15.80 and a 52-week high of $17.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.33.

Técnicas Reunidas Company Profile

Técnicas Reunidas, SA, an engineering and construction company, engages in the design and management of industrial plant projects worldwide. It operates through Oil and Gas, Power, and Infrastructure and Industry segments. The company designs and constructs basic refining units, conversions, octane enhancement units, and other refining and treatment units in the refining sector; processing and chemical units and plants in the petrochemicals sectors; oil and gas fields development, and oil and gas treatment plants; and pipeline transport, storage parks, and compression stations, as well as natural gas liquefaction, regasification, and storage plants.

