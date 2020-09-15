T WINE EST LTD/S (OTCMKTS:TSRYY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

T WINE EST LTD/S (OTCMKTS:TSRYY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a decline of 43.0% from the August 15th total of 33,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded T WINE EST LTD/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th.

T WINE EST LTD/S stock opened at $6.56 on Tuesday. T WINE EST LTD/S has a 12-month low of $4.88 and a 12-month high of $13.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.45 and a 200 day moving average of $6.93.

Treasury Wine Estates Limited operates as a wine company in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It engages in the viticulture and winemaking; and marketing, sale, and distribution of wine. The company's wine portfolio includes luxury, masstige, and commercial wine brands, such as Penfolds, Beringer, Lindeman's, Wolf Blass, 19 Crimes, Chateau St Jean, Beaulieu Vineyard, and Sterling Vineyards.

