T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its position in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 270,687 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 36,340 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.12% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $33,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TROW. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 474.4% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 844,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $75,273,000 after buying an additional 697,210 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,261,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,002,028,000 after purchasing an additional 422,968 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 795,850 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $97,038,000 after buying an additional 411,352 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 463,791 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $57,278,000 after buying an additional 190,980 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,510,315 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $439,805,000 after buying an additional 186,509 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP David Oestreicher sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total value of $696,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 94,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,125,864. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.05, for a total transaction of $486,675.00. Insiders have sold a total of 119,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,048,400 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ TROW opened at $127.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $135.67 and a 200-day moving average of $120.06. The stock has a market cap of $28.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.13. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 52-week low of $82.51 and a 52-week high of $142.51.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.25. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.05% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.61%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TROW. ValuEngine cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. T. Rowe Price Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.17.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

