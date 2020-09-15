SVB Leerink Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report issued on Wednesday, September 9th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($3.60) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($3.40). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies’ FY2022 earnings at ($1.95) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 million.

ITCI has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.57.

Intra-Cellular Therapies stock opened at $30.50 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.16. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 52-week low of $6.75 and a 52-week high of $43.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 1.68.

In related news, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 41,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total value of $1,307,350.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,017 shares in the company, valued at $1,557,529.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher D. Alafi purchased 49,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,465,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 345,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,218,600.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITCI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 13.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,437,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,209,000 after acquiring an additional 527,274 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 96.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 10,423 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 11.9% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 31,197 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 3,312 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 20.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 82,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 13,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative disorders. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

