Sunbelt Securities Inc. Reduces Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. decreased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 77.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,888 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 10,195 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 2.7% of Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 8.3% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,429 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $23,254,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Amazon.com by 28.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Amazon.com by 4.6% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 22,112 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $61,002,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 22.9% during the second quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth $436,000. 57.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,625.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Edward Jones reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 31st. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $4,075.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,291.50.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,102.97 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,552.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3,229.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,597.53. The company has a market cap of $1,554.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $926,551.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,930,366.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,304.28, for a total value of $2,478,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,042,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

