Summit Wireless Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:WISA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Summit Wireless Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:WISA) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,300 shares, a decline of 32.4% from the August 15th total of 86,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 781,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:WISA opened at $2.03 on Tuesday. Summit Wireless Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.72 and a 12 month high of $20.00. The stock has a market cap of $15.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of -0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 6.33 and a quick ratio of 5.22.

Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.50). Summit Wireless Technologies had a negative return on equity of 407.13% and a negative net margin of 791.48%. The firm had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter.

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc develops wireless audio integrated circuits for home entertainment and professional audio markets in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers TX modules for TVs, AV receivers, media hubs, and small dongles that connect through USB or HDMI ports; and speaker systems.

