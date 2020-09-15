STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) Shares Gap Down to $1.45

STRATA Skin Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SSKN)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.45, but opened at $1.39. STRATA Skin Sciences shares last traded at $1.38, with a volume of 1,497 shares traded.

SSKN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of STRATA Skin Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.75 price objective on shares of STRATA Skin Sciences in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STRATA Skin Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STRATA Skin Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.58 million, a PE ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 2.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.26.

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The medical device company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative net margin of 15.01% and a negative return on equity of 14.50%. Equities research analysts expect that STRATA Skin Sciences Inc will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in STRATA Skin Sciences stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SSKN) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,804 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,345 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of STRATA Skin Sciences worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 30.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the therapeutic and aesthetic dermatology market. The company operates through three segments: Dermatology Recurring Procedures, Dermatology Procedures Equipment, and Dermatology Imaging. Its products include XTRAC laser and VTRAC excimer lamp systems used for the treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo, and other skin conditions; the STRATAPEN MicroSystems, a micropigmentation device; and Nordlys, a multi-technology aesthetic laser device for treating vascular and pigmented lesions.

