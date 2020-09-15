Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN) Shares Gap Down to $0.59

Shares of Steel Connect Inc (NASDAQ:STCN) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.59, but opened at $0.56. Steel Connect shares last traded at $0.56, with a volume of 4,900 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.55, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $34.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.64.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Steel Connect stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Steel Connect Inc (NASDAQ:STCN) by 445,506.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,297 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,281 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.11% of Steel Connect worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 47.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Steel Connect, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides supply chain and logistics services to the consumer electronics, communications, computing, medical devices, software, storage, retail, and other industries. It operates through five segments: Americas, Asia, Europe, Direct Marketing, and e-Business.

