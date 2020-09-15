Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

SCBFF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Investec cut Standard Chartered from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Standard Chartered in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Standard Chartered from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd.

Shares of SCBFF opened at $4.85 on Friday. Standard Chartered has a 52 week low of $4.58 and a 52 week high of $9.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.39.

Standard Chartered PLC., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments. It offers retail products, such as deposits, savings, mortgages, credit cards, and personal loans; wealth management that include investments, portfolio management, insurance and advices, and planning services; and transaction banking services, such as cash management, payments and transactions, securities services, and trade financing products.

